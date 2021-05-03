Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Up 48.7% in April

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 103,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 216,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $162.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.99 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 12.59%.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

