Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIGI. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $76.14 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

