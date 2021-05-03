Selfkey 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.74 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $83.82 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00072277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00072094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.25 or 0.00880834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,539.28 or 0.09952470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00100891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

