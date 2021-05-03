Serum Reaches One Day Volume of $565.71 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Serum has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $609.79 million and approximately $565.71 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $12.20 or 0.00021071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00071810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.04 or 0.00891598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,648.22 or 0.09758815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars.

