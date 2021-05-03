Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.70. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.700-3.000 EPS.

SCI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.31. 1,369,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,246. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

