ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $16.05 on Wednesday, reaching $490.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,725. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $335.01 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.39.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

