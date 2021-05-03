Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Receives $45.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $737,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,150 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

