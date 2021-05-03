Sheldon Inwentash Acquires 25,000 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Sheldon Inwentash purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $22,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,737.37.

Sheldon Inwentash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Sheldon Inwentash acquired 25,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $21,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Sheldon Inwentash purchased 50,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $38,220.00.

ThreeD Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

ThreeD Capital Company Profile

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

