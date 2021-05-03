Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $71.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FOUR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.13. The stock had a trading volume of 530,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,447. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $8,895,140.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,771,499 shares of company stock worth $257,546,943. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,967,000 after purchasing an additional 270,969 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $3,616,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

