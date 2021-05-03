Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to a positive rating in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $1,500.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,370.20.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,182.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.20, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,140.35. Shopify has a one year low of $595.03 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Shopify by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,783,000 after purchasing an additional 276,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

