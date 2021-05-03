Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

SN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,570.50 ($20.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 13.94 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.80 billion and a PE ratio of 42.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,404.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,495.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is 76.29%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

