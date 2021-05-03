Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Drops By 18.2%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.9135 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Separately, CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.