Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Grows By 25.6%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the March 31st total of 931,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,043,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 1,077.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after purchasing an additional 797,152 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 470,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Athira Pharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $4,977,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ ATHA opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. Athira Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $1.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

