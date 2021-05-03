Short Interest in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Decreases By 27.9%

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,200 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 651,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, CEO Boulderado Group, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $7,086,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the first quarter worth about $167,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Omaha by 257.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOMN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.28. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,226. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $756.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 0.48. Boston Omaha has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.68. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.