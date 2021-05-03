Short Interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Increases By 29.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CAN opened at $12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 4.05. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $5,782,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth $5,159,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,268,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Canaan by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 97,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

