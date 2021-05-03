Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Increases By 57.1%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 69,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LRGE opened at $53.63 on Monday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $54.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

