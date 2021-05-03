Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Drops By 19.2%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 809,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,055,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRLBF shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

