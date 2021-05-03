Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Grows By 25.1%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,732,200 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 1,385,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,661.0 days.

DVDCF stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVDCF. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

