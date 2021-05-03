Short Interest in dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Rises By 33.3%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of DOTDF opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

DOTDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of dotdigital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

