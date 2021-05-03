Short Interest in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rises By 24.2%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 652,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.39.

In related news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 40,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $3.43 on Monday, hitting $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,260. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $46.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $581.96 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

