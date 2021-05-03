Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Decreases By 18.4%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 806,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of EQC opened at $28.83 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 231,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1,375.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

