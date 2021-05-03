Short Interest in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Increases By 53.1%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the March 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $72.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.