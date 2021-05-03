Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Decreases By 31.3%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 450,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 76,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FID traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,084. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.30.

