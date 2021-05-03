Short Interest in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) Declines By 17.1%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 833,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ FTOC opened at $10.06 on Monday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,090,000.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

