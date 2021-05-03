Short Interest in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Declines By 29.1%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,134,000 after buying an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,760,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 279,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.