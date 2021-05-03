Short Interest in HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Declines By 29.5%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

