Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Drops By 19.6%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $54.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on IBDRY shares. HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

