Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Rises By 59.5%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the March 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $13.73 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

