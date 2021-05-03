Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Decreases By 32.8%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KBCSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. 14,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,522. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $39.72.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

