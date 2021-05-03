Short Interest in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Drops By 17.4%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 823,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. Lazard has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

