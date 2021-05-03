Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Drops By 26.0%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of LEJU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,044. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $321.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.22. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Leju will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

