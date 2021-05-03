Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Rises By 41.0%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

MFCSF stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Monday. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,593. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2236 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

