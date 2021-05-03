Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Decreases By 21.8%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mobivity stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,417. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Mobivity has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights; captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data for the use in POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers.

