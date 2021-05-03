Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Decreases By 32.4%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ONCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY remained flat at $$3.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,778. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $161.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

