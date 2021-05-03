Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Rises By 50.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PCCW stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. PCCW has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6.73%.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

