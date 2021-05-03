Short Interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Declines By 27.5%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.16% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RVPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.75. 869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -0.04.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

