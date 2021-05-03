Short Interest in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Increases By 33.8%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

