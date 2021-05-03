Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Expands By 50.8%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 167,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $195,000.

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

