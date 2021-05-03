Short Interest in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Grows By 32.8%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,529,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 1,151,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $21.52 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

