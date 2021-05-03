Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Grows By 58.6%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the March 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

TCNNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.