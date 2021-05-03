Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $223.72. 24,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,768. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

