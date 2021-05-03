Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of UMH Properties worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $199,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

UMH Properties stock remained flat at $$21.53 during trading hours on Monday. 428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,896. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $920.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

