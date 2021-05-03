Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 375 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $209,000. BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 36.0% during the first quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $5,933,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 11.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.74. The stock had a trading volume of 70,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

