Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises 3.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of Avery Dennison worth $40,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

