Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

