SiaCashCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.35 Million (SCC)

SiaCashCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. SiaCashCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $369.00 worth of SiaCashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SiaCashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SiaCashCoin has traded 5,220.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00073270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.00901570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,061.19 or 0.10666052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00100820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047005 BTC.

SiaCashCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2018. SiaCashCoin’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,438,602,024 coins. SiaCashCoin’s official Twitter account is @Siacashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SiaCashCoin’s official website is www.SiaCashCoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SiaCashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SiaCashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SiaCashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

