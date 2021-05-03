Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SMTS traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. 516,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,250. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $558.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 379.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,719 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

