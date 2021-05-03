Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

