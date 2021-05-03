Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 16,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,557,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

SVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 334,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

