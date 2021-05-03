Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. On average, analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBGI opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $380,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David D. Smith sold 332,811 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $11,282,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

